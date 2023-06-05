DNA sucked into air filters can reveal what plants and animals are nearby

In 2021, both Bohmann and Clare worked on similar projects to see whether they could pull animal DNA from thin air. After setting up vacuum pumps in local zoos, the teams were able to sequence DNA from dozens of species.

“You can actually, in a Ghostbuster kind of way, vacuum DNA out of the air,” Bohmann said.

Then researchers wanted to try that on a bigger scale.

For this latest study, Clare and her team tested air filters from two monitoring stations, one in London and one in Scotland, which are part of a national network to test for pollution.

After extracting DNA from pieces of the filter disks, the scientists were able to identify more than 180 different kinds of plants and animals, said study author Joanne Littlefair, a biologist at Queen Mary University of London.

The filters picked up on a wide range of wildlife, including grasses, fungi, deer, hedgehogs and songbirds — along with “the ubiquitous pigeon,” Littlefair said.

Now, the team hopes that this method could track ecosystems all over the world. Even though biodiversity decline is a global issue, it’s hard to test for on a large scale, Clare said.

And it's an easy lift to use systems that are already in place, pointed out James Allerton, an air quality scientist at the UK’s National Physical Laboratory. Many countries have networks set up to monitor air quality, and some of them store their old filters for years or even decades — an archive that could help show how ecosystems have changed over time.

More research is needed to see if the data from these filters can show real biodiversity trends over time, said Fabian Roger, who has been working on a similar project at ETH Zurich in Switzerland. But it's exciting that an existing system could be “co-opted” to monitor wildlife, he wrote in an email.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.