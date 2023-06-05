DNA from drinking glass links suspect to 4 Boston sexual assaults in 2007 and 2008, prosecutor says

The second woman got into what she thought was a taxi or livery vehicle driven by a male driver, who also took her to Charlestown and raped her, she said.

A 36-year-old woman who was panhandling was also raped by a man who offered her money if she got in the car with him, the prosecutor said.

The fourth victim, a 44-year-old woman, was attacked from behind while out for an early morning run. She fought back, poking her attacker in the eye with her gloved hand before he ran away, Feigenbaum said.

Investigators collected DNA from all four victims, including the fourth victim's glove.

Police revisited the case last year using forensic genetic genealogy, which combines DNA analysis with publicly accessible genealogy research and historical records to narrow the pool of potential suspects, authorities said.

That identified Nilo as a person of interest. During a corporate event earlier this year, the FBI recovered utensils and drinking glasses the defendant used, authorities said. They obtained DNA from his glass that matched the DNA from the three rape victims and was a likely match to the DNA from the glove, prosecutors said.

Nilo’s attorney, Joseph Cataldo, questioned the manner in which his client's DNA was gathered.

“I do understand that the procedures used by law enforcement are somewhat suspect," he said outside of court Monday. “It seems that they obtained DNA evidence without ever obtaining a search warrant. If that turns out to be true, that's an issue that will be pursued vigorously."

If Nilo makes bail, he would have to wear a GPS tracking device, surrender his passport and stay away from the area where the attacks occurred. He is due back in court next Monday.

Nilo worked for a New-York-based cybersecurity company. He was hired in January after passing a background check and was suspended following his arrest pending further investigation, the company said in a statement.