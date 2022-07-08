BreakingNews
Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access
journal-news logo
X

Djokovic's 27th Wimbledon win in row puts him in 8th final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he plays Britain's Cameron Norrie in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Combined ShapeCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he plays Britain's Cameron Norrie in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Nation & World
By HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic has reached his eighth Wimbledon final by winning his 27th consecutive match at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic fashioned a second consecutive comeback victory at Wimbledon on Friday, this one with a deficit far less daunting, the drama far less possible.

The top-seeded Djokovic beat No. 9 seed Cam Norrie of Britain 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals to run his winning streak at the All England Club to 27 matches in a row as he pursues a fourth straight championship there.

On the steamiest afternoon of the fortnight so far, with the temperature reaching 85 degrees Fahrenheit (30 Celsius) and the air still, Djokovic got off to a slow start and often looked displeased, shaking his head or gesticulating toward his guest box. But unlike in the quarterfinals, when he dropped the opening two sets against No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner before winning in five, it took little time for Djokovic to assert his dominance.

When it ended, Djokovic curled his lips as if sending a kiss to someone in the stands who had been backing Norrie during the match.

Djokovic will face first-time major finalist Nick Kyrgios for the trophy on Sunday. The unseeded Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, did not need to play on Friday because 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal withdrew from their semifinal with a torn abdominal muscle.

It will be the 32nd Grand Slam title match for Djokovic, breaking a tie for the men's record he shared with Roger Federer, and gives the 35-year-old from Serbia a shot at a 21st major title and seventh at Wimbledon. Only Federer, with eight, owns more at the grass-court tournament.

The women's final is Saturday, with No. 3 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia facing No. 17 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. That will be the first Wimbledon final since 1962 between two women both making their debuts in a major final.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Britain's Cameron Norrie in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Britain's Cameron Norrie in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined ShapeCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Britain's Cameron Norrie in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Cameron Norrie reacts as he loses a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Britain's Cameron Norrie reacts as he loses a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Cameron Norrie reacts as he loses a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined ShapeCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he plays Britain's Cameron Norrie in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he plays Britain's Cameron Norrie in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined ShapeCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he plays Britain's Cameron Norrie in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined ShapeCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic lays on the court after falling making a return to Britain's Cameron Norrie in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Serbia's Novak Djokovic lays on the court after falling making a return to Britain's Cameron Norrie in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined ShapeCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic lays on the court after falling making a return to Britain's Cameron Norrie in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Cameron Norrie celebrates as he holds serve against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Britain's Cameron Norrie celebrates as he holds serve against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Cameron Norrie celebrates as he holds serve against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined ShapeCaption
A ballgirl shields Serbia's Novak Djokovic from the sun during a change of ends break as he plays Britain's Cameron Norrie in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

A ballgirl shields Serbia's Novak Djokovic from the sun during a change of ends break as he plays Britain's Cameron Norrie in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined ShapeCaption
A ballgirl shields Serbia's Novak Djokovic from the sun during a change of ends break as he plays Britain's Cameron Norrie in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

In Other News
1
Governors offer Democrats aggressive reply on guns, abortion
2
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
3
EU, Morocco renew migration deal after Spanish border deaths
4
Trump White House counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 panel
5
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top