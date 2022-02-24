Djokovic to be replaced at No 1 by Medvedev after Dubai loss

It was the 34-year-old Djokovic's first tournament since being deported from Australia last month for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus, preventing him from being able to defend his Australian Open title.

Medvedev is currently playing at the Mexican Open, winning in the second round on Wednesday.

After beating Pablo Andujar, Medvedev said of getting to No. 1: “If I do it it’s going to mean a lot."

Vesely, who is ranked No. 123, completed a second career victory over Djokovic in just under two hours to end the Serb's hopes of winning the Dubai title for a sixth time. He beat Djokovic in 2016 in Monte Carlo the only other time they faced each other.

“I never expected to win again,” Vesely said. “He’s such a champion.”

Vesely served for the match at 5-4 in the second set but was broken by Djokovic, who was always chasing in the tiebreaker.

Vesely clinched the win on his first match point.

___

Caption Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a quarterfinal match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after lost a point against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely during a quarterfinal match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Credit: Kamran Jebreili