journal-news logo
X

Djokovic shows he’s back in top form with Italian Open title

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

caption arrowCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Nation & World
By ANDREW DAMPF, Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic raised his first trophy of the year at the Italian Open and showed that he’s back in top form exactly a week before the French Open starts

ROME (AP) — Just in time.

Novak Djokovic raised his first trophy of the year at the Italian Open on Sunday and showed that he’s back in top form exactly a week before the French Open starts.

After missing a large portion of the season because he wasn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus, the top-ranked Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6 (5) for his sixth Rome title.

“I’ve been building my form the last few weeks,” Djokovic said. “It couldn’t be a better timing coming into Roland Garros.”

Djokovic didn’t drop a set all week, having won his 1,000th career match over Casper Ruud in the semifinals.

It was his 12th final at the Foro Italico.

“This court has always been very, very special,” Djokovic said. “It’s given me joy when I really needed positive sensations. Whenever my form was a bit down I’ve found energy in this city.”

Earlier on the red clay, Iga Swiatek defended the women’s title by overwhelming Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2 to extend her winning streak to 28 matches.

Djokovic needed only a half hour to win the opening set, during which Tsitsipas got so frustrated at one point that he banged his racket against his bag during a changeover and mangled the frame.

After falling behind early in the second set, Djokovic stepped up his game when Tsitsipas served for the set at 5-3.

First, Djokovic ripped a forehand cross-court return winner that landed on the line, then on the next point he pushed Tsitsipas from corner to corner before the fifth-ranked Greek player resorted to a drop shot attempt that landed in the net. Djokovic celebrated with a series of fist pumps as the crowd chanted his nickname: “NO-LE, NO-LE.”

When a backhand from Tsitsipas sailed wide on the first match point, Djokovic simply raised his arms and smiled.

During the trophy ceremony, Djokovic made a special dedication: “Today at 4 (p.m.) when we started this match my son Stefan, who is 7 years old, was playing his first tennis match. I hope he won. This is for him.”

Djokovic, who was deported because of his un-vaccinated status ahead of the Australian Open, hadn’t won a tournament since raising the Paris Masters trophy in November.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion reached the final of his home Serbia Open last month. He was beaten by 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid Open semifinals last week.

Djokovic produced 24 winners to Tsitsipas’ eight and had only 14 unforced errors.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf

caption arrowCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek holds the trophy after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Poland's Iga Swiatek holds the trophy after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek holds the trophy after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas walks on the court during the final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas walks on the court during the final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas walks on the court during the final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Turkey's Ons Jabeur during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Turkey's Ons Jabeur during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Turkey's Ons Jabeur during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Turkey's Ons Jabeur during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Turkey's Ons Jabeur during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Turkey's Ons Jabeur during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Turkey's Ons Jabeur returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Turkey's Ons Jabeur returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Turkey's Ons Jabeur returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek poses for photographers with the trophy after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Poland's Iga Swiatek poses for photographers with the trophy after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek poses for photographers with the trophy after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

caption arrowCaption
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

In Other News
1
Chicago alt-weekly survives column clash, going nonprofit
2
‘Doctor Strange 2’ keeps hold on top spot in 2nd weekend
3
Teenager gunned down near Chicago tourist attraction
4
Somali lawmakers go to 2nd round to choose next president
5
UK's Johnson urges end to N Ireland deadlock, spars with EU
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top