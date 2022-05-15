Djokovic shows he’s back in top form with Italian Open title

It was his 12th final at the Foro Italico.

“This court has always been very, very special,” Djokovic said. “It’s given me joy when I really needed positive sensations. Whenever my form was a bit down I’ve found energy in this city.”

Earlier on the red clay, Iga Swiatek defended the women’s title by overwhelming Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2 to extend her winning streak to 28 matches.

Djokovic needed only a half hour to win the opening set, during which Tsitsipas got so frustrated at one point that he banged his racket against his bag during a changeover and mangled the frame.

After falling behind early in the second set, Djokovic stepped up his game when Tsitsipas served for the set at 5-3.

First, Djokovic ripped a forehand cross-court return winner that landed on the line, then on the next point he pushed Tsitsipas from corner to corner before the fifth-ranked Greek player resorted to a drop shot attempt that landed in the net. Djokovic celebrated with a series of fist pumps as the crowd chanted his nickname: “NO-LE, NO-LE.”

When a backhand from Tsitsipas sailed wide on the first match point, Djokovic simply raised his arms and smiled.

During the trophy ceremony, Djokovic made a special dedication: “Today at 4 (p.m.) when we started this match my son Stefan, who is 7 years old, was playing his first tennis match. I hope he won. This is for him.”

Djokovic, who was deported because of his un-vaccinated status ahead of the Australian Open, hadn’t won a tournament since raising the Paris Masters trophy in November.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion reached the final of his home Serbia Open last month. He was beaten by 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid Open semifinals last week.

Djokovic produced 24 winners to Tsitsipas’ eight and had only 14 unforced errors.

Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek holds the trophy after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Caption Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas walks on the court during the final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Turkey's Ons Jabeur during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Turkey's Ons Jabeur during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Caption Turkey's Ons Jabeur returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek poses for photographers with the trophy after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino