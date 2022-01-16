Hamburger icon
Djokovic on Australian Open's Day 1 program, pending appeal

Japan's Naomi Osaka hits a return during practice on Rod Laver Area ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)
Japan's Naomi Osaka hits a return during practice on Rod Laver Area ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

Credit: Simon Baker

Nation & World
By JOHN PYE, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic has been scheduled to play his first-round Australian Open match on Monday night on a Day 1 program announced while he was still in legal limbo

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play his first-round Australian Open match on Monday night on a Day 1 program announced while he was still in legal limbo.

A court hearing for the defending and nine-time Australian Open champion’s appeal against deportation ended Sunday afternoon. Tournament organizers released the match schedule for the first day of competition more than an hour later, when a verdict was still pending.

The Australian government cancelled Djokovic’s visa on Friday due to issues surrounding his stance against COVID-19 vaccination.

Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop said he and two fellow judges hoped to reach a verdict later Sunday.

If he wins the appeal, Djokovic will get to open his title defense against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic on the last match on the schedule on the tournament's main show court.

Defending women's champion Naomi Osaka will play the second match on the main court, Rod Laver Arena, against Camila Osorio.

Rafael Nadal will play in the afternoon and women's No. 1 Ash Barty has the first of the night matches on Rod Laver Arena

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Australia's Ash Barty hits a backhand during practice on Rod Laver Area ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rides in car as he leaves a government detention facility before attending a court hearing at his lawyers office in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. A federal court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men's No. 1-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion was due to begin his title defense at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year. (James Ross/AAP via AP)

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a return during practice on Rod Laver Area ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

