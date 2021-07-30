Djokovic loses to Zverev at Olympics, ending Golden Slam bid

Djokovic will play Carreno Busta for bronze.

Djokovic's hadn't lost since getting beaten by Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open final 2½ months ago.

On a humid and muggy evening at the Ariake Tennis Park, Djokovic committed a series of uncharacteristic errors after a strong start as the 6-foot-6 (1.98-meter) Zverev started to win free points with his big serve.

When Zverev hit a backhand winner down the line that Djokovic didn’t move for to close it out, Djokovic walked to the net where he was embraced by Zverev. Djokovic responded by resting his head on Zverev’s shoulder as the pair exchanged some words.

Djokovic’s only Olympic medal was bronze in singles at the 2008 Beijing Games — his first. He could still win a gold at the Tokyo Games in mixed doubles.

Djokovic was due back on the court almost immediately to play with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles semifinals against the Russian duo of Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev.

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the semifinal round of the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the semifinal round of the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the semifinal round of the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the semifinal round of the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Karen Khachanov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, gestures during a semifinal men's tennis match against Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Karen Khachanov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, returns to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the semifinal round of the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, serves to Karen Khachanov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, during the semifinal round of the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

The New Zealand doubles team of Michael Venus, left, and Marcus Daniell react after defeating the team from the United States during the men's doubles bronze medal match of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig