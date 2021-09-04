Djokovic lets emotions show at US Open as Grand Slam nears

Win four more matches next week, and Djokovic also would earn his 21st career Slam trophy, breaking the men's mark he currently shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

It was in the fourth round last year that Djokovic's U.S. Open ended, defaulted late in the first set for hitting a ball after ceding a game and inadvertently hitting a line judge in the throat. In 2019, an injury ended his trip to New York in the fourth round, too.

Next up will be a match against 20-year-old American wild-card entry Jenson Brooksby or 21st-seeded Aslan Karatsev, who was an Australian Open semifinalist this year.

Other players advancing on a sunny Saturday included Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini and No. 13 Jannik Sinner — they gave Italy a pair of men in the U.S. Open's for the first time in the event's 140-year history — along with Olympic women's gold medalist Belinda Bencic, 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek and 18-year-old Emma Raducanu of Britain.

No. 1 Ash Barty and Tokyo Games men's champion Alexander Zverev were scheduled to play in the night session.

After eliminating a couple of inexperienced opponents ranked 121st and 145th, Djokovic faced someone with a far better resume in Nishikori, who was the runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Open and has been as high as No. 4.

Here, though, was the problem for Nishikori heading into this encounter: He'd lost his last 16 matches against Djokovic. And while Nishikori, to loud roars from the stands in Arthur Ashe Stadium, stole the first set, the march to No. 17 in a row was soon in progress.

“I don't think I started off very well. I was quite passive. I was too far back in the court. He was dictating the play,” Djokovic said. “He played much quicker and more aggressive than my opponents in the opening rounds did.”

One key stat: Djokovic made 20 unforced errors in the first set, then reduced that to an average of 10 1/2 per set over the last three.

Here's more: Djokovic came up with a high-for-him 15 aces and dropped serve a total of twice, while breaking Nishikori seven times.

And Djokovic reacted to vital moments with joy, eliciting similar displays from fans, who were barred from the tournament in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When he broke to lead 2-1 in the second set by winning a fantastic point that ended with both men near the net, he spun around and yelled, mouth agape. In his guest box, his wife, Jelena, stood and shouted, “Come on!” When Djokovic saved a break point in the third set, he indicated he wanted louder cheers by reaching for his right ear, then wagging his fingers. When he broke to go up 5-3, he pursed his lips to say, “Ooh!” In the next game, he reacted to a netted drop shot by tapping himself on the head with his racket three times, then screamed when he took that set, first toward one side of the stands, then another.

Djokovic described his improved play as the match wore on, stretching past 3 1/2 hours, as “getting that groove back and getting that rhythm.”

In other words, he might just be hitting his stride heading into Week 2 on the hard courts.

He certainly looked comfortable in the moment Saturday.

“Maybe,” Nishikori said, "he's feeling that inside — a lot of pressure — but I couldn't see that during the match."

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Kei Nishikori, of Japan, reacts after losing a point to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Kei Nishikori, of Japan, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Kei Nishikori, of Japan, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts after defeating Greet Minnen, of Belgium, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns a shot to Greet Minnen, of Belgium, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, reacts during the third round of the US Open tennis championships against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, right, returns a shot to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Gael Monfils, of France, reacts after winning a set against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, returns a shot to Sara Sorribes Tormo, of Spain, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig