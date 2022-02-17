Djokovic gets warm welcome in Dubai before tennis tournament

He said it was often hard to be involved as much as he wanted to be with the foundation given his whirlwind tournament schedule.

But he quickly acknowledged: “It’s not as busy as it used to be.”

The audience burst into applause.

Wearing a crisp white shirt and black mask emblazoned with his foundation’s logo, Djokovic gave high fives to toddlers and nodded encouragingly as he heard about Serbia’s start-up scene at the pavilion's multimedia exhibit.

Djokovic this week doubled down on his decision to stay unvaccinated. The No. 1-ranked tennis player said he would skip the French Open, Wimbledon and other tournaments if he was required to get a coronavirus vaccine to compete.

The government of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, does not require visitors to be vaccinated to enter. The men's tennis tour event begins next week.