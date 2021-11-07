Djokovic beats Medvedev for record 37th Masters title

Djokovic's double break against a tiring Medvedev, the defending champion, gave him a 5-2 lead and the chance to serve for an 86th career title.

Second-seeded Medvedev swiped a ball into the crowd in frustration after a fan yelled just as he was serving at 30-40 down in that game, and he pointed to the crowd in frustration at the changeover.

Some rowdy fans have cheered serving errors and double-faults, or shouted just before serves throughout the week.

A poor service game from Djokovic gifted Medvedev a break back to 5-3.

But on his first match point, Djokovic won a thrilling long rally befitting a great final with a forehand winner deep into the left of the court. He hugged his rival warmly at the net.

Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev during the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris, Sunday, Nov.7, 2021. Djokovic won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

