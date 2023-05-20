Dixon, Palou swap engines as Ilott gets new car for Indy 500 qualifying

“We had a pretty unfortunate end yesterday," Harvey said. “The speed that we have is the speed that we're going to have.”

The situation involving Ilott had nothing to do with engines. Instead, the 24-year-old British driver said he felt “unsafe” driving a new Dallara IR18 chassis, a problem that began with Tuesday's first practice and never got much better.

After the Juncos team tried changing everything it could on the chassis, team owner Ricardo Juncos decided late Friday to move Ilott into an older chassis that teammate Agustín Canapino ran during last month's open testing.

The team began working feverishly to get Ilott on the track for qualifying, and an extension from IndyCar allowed it to continue when Gasoline Alley typically closes for the day. The crew finally left the speedway about 10 p.m., then was back when the garage opened at 5:30 a.m., and a confident Ilott walked toward the grid just before his 9 a.m. practice window.

“Just send it,” Illott said with a smile, when asked about his plan for the brief practice that most drivers skip entirely. “Obviously some people think I should be super-stressed but I'm more confident in what I'm driving.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports