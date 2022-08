Dixon eyes record-tying 7th championship after Nashville win

The .1067-second margin of victory was the fourth-closest in IndyCar history on a road or street course.

“He's a legend, the GOAT,” said McLaughlin. “I've always dreamed of racing him to the finish line. That was a proper duel."

Alex Palou, the reigning IndyCar champion, finished third as Ganassi put two drivers on the podium. Palou moved one spot in the standings to fifth as 33 points separate the title contenders. On his way to victory lane, team owner Chip Ganassi stopped to congratulate Palou, the driver he is suing for trying to leave the organization at the end of the season.

Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta both came back from one lap down to finish fourth and fifth for Andretti Autosport, while hometown driver Josef Newgarden was sixth.

Pato O'Ward was the biggest loser of the race, which in its second year was slowed 10 times for 36 of the 80 laps. The start was also delayed 90 minutes for rain and lightning in the area.

O'Ward came to Nashville fifth in the standings but dropped to seventh and likely out of the championship picture with a 24th-place finish. He was drilled from behind by Graham Rahal when O'Ward slowed on the track to avoid running into Power on Lap 26.

“I only have two paddles and an emergency switch. None of it works,” O’Ward said after he was hit. “Thank you, Graham Rahal. We can’t catch a freaking break. This is a joke.”

It was an equally difficult day for defending race winner Marcus Ericsson, who was only nine points behind Power at the start of the race. But like teammate Dixon, Ericsson had a poor qualifying effort and struggled to come through the field from 18th.

He finished 14th and dropped to third in the standings. The Indianapolis 500 winner trails Power by 12 points.

NASCAR-ANDRETTI

Marco Andretti announced his NASCAR debut before the start of the race. He'll enter the Xfinity Series race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 8, driving for Big Machine Racing.

Andretti is coming off the championship in the second season of Tony Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience all-star series.

“He’s done such a great job in SRX and I think his skills will shine brightly in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said team owner Scott Borchetta.

Andretti will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet.

NEXT UP: IndyCar races Aug. 20 at World Wide Technology at Gateway outside St. Louis. It's the final oval on the schedule. Josef Newgarden is the defending race winner.

