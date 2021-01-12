Divers recover crashed Indonesian plane's data recorder

The devices were buried in seabed mud under tons of sharp objects in the plane's wreckage, navy Chief Adm. Yudo Margono said. He said at least 160 divers were deployed Tuesday in the search.

More than 3,600 rescue personnel, 13 helicopters, 54 large ships and 20 small boats are searching the area just north of Jakarta where Flight 182 crashed and have found parts of the plane and human remains in the water at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet).

So far, the searchers have sent 74 body bags containing human remains to police identification experts who on Monday said they had identified their first victim, 29-year-old flight attendant Okky Bisma.

His wife, Aldha Refa, who is also a flight attendant for Sriwijaya Air, shared her grief in a series of posts on social media.

“My husband is a loving, devout and super kind man,” she wrote on Instagram. “Heaven is your place, dear ... be peaceful there.”

Anguished family members have been providing samples for DNA tests, and the National Police disaster victim identification unit said it has identified three more victims, including the co-pilot.

The chairman of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, Soerjanto Tjahjono, ruled out a possible midair breakup after seeing the condition of the wreckage found by searchers. He said the jet was intact until it struck the water, concentrating the debris field, rather than spreading it out over a large area as would be seen with a midair event.

Tjahjono said the plane continued to send altitude data until it descended to 250 feet (75 meters) above the water’s surface.

As in many countries, Indonesia's aviation industry has been badly hit by the pandemic, with travel restrictions and sharp declines in passengers. According to Transportation Ministry data, the jet didn’t fly from March 23 to Dec. 19.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration sent an airworthiness directive requiring operators of various Boeing 737 aircraft models, including the 737-500, to carry out engine checks before they can be flown again after being out of service, Director General of Air Transportation Novie Riyanto said in a statement.

He said the plane was inspected on Dec. 2, including checks for engine corrosion, and was declared airworthy by the Transportation Ministry on Dec. 14.

The plane made an initial flight without passengers on Dec. 19 and resumed commercial flights on Dec. 22, according to ministry data.

The disaster has reignited concerns about safety in the aviation industry, which grew quickly after the economy was opened following the fall of dictator Suharto in the late 1990s. The United States banned Indonesian carriers from operating in the country in 2007, lifting the action in 2016, citing improvements in compliance with international aviation standards. The European Union lifted a similar ban in 2018.

Sriwijaya Air has had only minor safety incidents in the past, though a farmer was killed in 2008 when a plane went off the runway while landing due to a hydraulic issue.

In 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet operated by Lion Air crashed, killing 189 people. An automated flight-control system played a role in that crash, but the Sriwijaya Air jet did not have that system on board.

Chief of National Transportation Safety Committee Soerjanto Tjahjono, left, and Chief of National Search and Rescue Agency, Bagus Puruhito, right, hold the box containing the flight data recorder of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed as, rear from left, Armed Forces Chief Mair Marshall Hadi Tjahjanto, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, and Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudho Margono look on, during a press conference at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Indonesian navy personnel inspect a part the flight data recorder recovered at the crash site of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 at the Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Fadlan Syam) Credit: Fadlan Syam Credit: Fadlan Syam

Members of the National Transportation Safety Committee carry a box containing the flight data recorder of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed at the Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Rescuers carry a body bag of items recovered from the Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crash at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Habib Sy Rafik al Idrus shows a picture of his wife Panca Widia Nursanti, one of passengers of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea, at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Relatives of Panca Widia Nursanti, a victim in the Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crash, cry at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Indonesian Navy divers position their boats near marker buoys as they continue the search for the wreckage of the crashed Sriwijaya Air passenger jet continues in the Java Sea, near Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) Credit: Tatan Syuflana Credit: Tatan Syuflana

A relative of a passenger of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea, talks to Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Indonesian Navy's aircraft flies as the search for the wreckage of a crashed Sriwijaya Air passenger jet continues, in this aerial photo taken over the Java Sea, off Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. (AP Photo/Eric Ireng) Credit: Eric Ireng Credit: Eric Ireng

Indonesian Navy divers continue their search for wreckage of the crashed Sriwijaya Air passenger jet in the Java Sea, near Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) Credit: Tatan Syuflana Credit: Tatan Syuflana

An investigator of the National Transportation Safety Committee inspects parts of aircraft's debris recovered from the Java Sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Investigators of the National Transportation Safety Committee inspect parts of aircraft's debris recovered from the Java Sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

A relative of a passenger of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea, talks to a members of Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

President Director of Sriwijaya Air Jefferson Irwin Jauwena, left, gestures to journalists during a press conference at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim