Divers find bone believed to be human at receding Lake Mead

A National Park Service dive team confirmed Oct. 18 that a bone found a day earlier at Callville Bay was part of “human skeletal remains” on the Nevada side of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam, according to a statement from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

"At this time, no foul play is suspected," the statement said, and the Clark County coroner’s office in Las Vegas was working to confirm the identity of the dead person.