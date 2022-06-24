Dissident artist, rapper sentenced to prison in Cuba

The same court also imposed a five year sentence on Félix Roque Delgado and three years on two women who were convicted to hitting police in an effort to halt the arrest of Castillo, a 39-year-old rapper.

He was among the composers of the song “Patria y Vida” — “Fatherland and Life” — whose twist on the Communist government's "Fatherland or Death! slogan made it a sort of anthem for opposition figures. It won a Latin Grammy award this year.

Otero Alcántara's art works featuring the Cuban flag were considered disrespectful.

In November 2020, police broke up a sort of sit-in at Otero Alcántara’s house in support of another rapper, Denis Solís, who had been sentenced for prison for insulting a police officer. Castillo was among those taking part in the sit-in.

Officials said they were enforcing pandemic restrictions on gatherings, but the movet prompted about 200 people to stage a larger, almost unprecedented protest outside the Culture Ministry. That broke up after members of the group said they’d won an unusual government vow of greater tolerance for independent art.

Otero Alcántara also was the focus of protests by other artists following his arrest last year. He was hospitalized — reportedly during a hunger strike — to demand the return of works that authorities had confiscated when he was detained.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International had issued statements calling the case against the two artists a “farse.”

Their arrests were not directly related to large-scale protests that broke out later in 2021 over economic hardships and government policies.