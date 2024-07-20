Disneyland workers authorize potential strike ahead of continued contract negotiations

41 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of workers at Disney's theme park and resort properties in California voted late Friday to authorize a potential strike, as contract negotiations drag on.

The strike authorization was approved by an overwhelming margin, nearly 99% of the members who cast votes according to a union statement. The election was held by a coalition of four unions, which represents 14,000 Disney ride operators, store clerks, custodians, candy makers, ticket takers, parking attendants and other employees.

Union leaders will now have the option to call a strike in the event that they are unable to negotiate a new contract deal with Disney. Leaders from both sides return to the bargaining table starting Monday.

Union members have been in talks with Disney over wage increases, safety measures, attendance policies and other benefits since April.

