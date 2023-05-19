Disney World's "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel to close

The hotel at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida opened in March 2022 and lets guests create and live out “Star Wars” immersive adventures. It costs nearly $5,000 per couple for a two-night stay.

“This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans,” a company spokesperson said in a statement Friday.