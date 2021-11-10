Disney returns to profit in 4Q, but streaming gains slow

Some analysts have warned that growth is lagging and Disney+ could miss its target of 230 million to 260 million subscribers by 2024. Disney CEO Bob Chapek on Wednesday backed the company's forecast in a call with investors.

The company has about 179 million total streaming subscribers including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, and Disney says its streaming business is its top priority as cord-cutting reduces the viewing universe for traditional TV networks. Still, Disney's networks business, which includes ABC, ESPN and FX, brings in a lot of money — $8.41 billion in profit this fiscal year.

The pandemic caused changes to Disney’s film operations, with several big releases steered to Disney+ rather than going to movie theaters because many were closed or had limited capacity due to COVID restrictions. The studio has said recently that it is returning to theatrical releases for the rest of the year's films.