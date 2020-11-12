Disney posts 4Q loss as parks business, costs drag results

Disney Plus has boomed during the pandemic. Subscribers to Disney's main streaming bundle — Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu — top 120 million. It still plans to launch another international streaming service called Star.

Disney posted a loss of $629 million, or 39 cents per share, in the three months that ended Oct. 3. That's a swing from earnings of $1.21 billion, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts expected a loss of 73 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Revenue fell 23% to $14.71 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $14.15 billion.

To offset the cost of shuttered parks, the company is laying off some staff. In September, Disney said it was laying off 28,000 staffers at its parks in California and Florida due to limits on attendance and other pandemic-related issues. Two-thirds of the planned layoffs involve part-time workers, although salaried employees and hourly workers were both affected.

Disney said revenue at its parks, experiences and products business fell 61% to $2.6 billion.

Shares of the Burbank, California-based company rose $7.55, or 5.6%, to $143.07 in after-hours trading. The stock had closed down less than 2% at $135.52.