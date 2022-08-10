Disney+ ad-free subscription cost to rise by 38% in December

Netflix ended June with 220.7 million subscribers after losing nearly 1 million subscribers in the past quarter.

Disney said paid subscriptions for Disney+ grew by 31%, much of that internationally, over the same time last year. But revenue growth was not as strong due to operating losses from “higher programming and production, technology and marketing costs.”

Disney's growing streaming sales, combined with a recovering theme park business after pandemic-era shutdowns, led the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant to beat Wall Street expectations with quarterly earnings Wednesday.

Disney reported revenue of $21.5 billion in the three months through July 2, up 26% from the same time last year.

Earnings per share came to $1.09 when excluding certain items. Analysts polled by FactSet projected adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share on revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, according to FactSet Research.

Disney said sales at its parks, experiences and products segment grew to $7.39 billion, up 70% from $4.34 billion a year earlier. The numbers represented an ongoing comeback from COVID-19 restrictions that temporarily shuttered all of Disney's parks in 2020, reduced capacity through much of 2021 and have continued to affect some locations such as Shanghai Disneyland, which was open for just three days in the April-June quarter.