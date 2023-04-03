BreakingNews
Body in Liberty Twp. driveway focus of sheriff investigation
X

Disney developing live-action 'Moana' with Dwayne Johnson

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
“Moana” will be the latest Walt Disney Co. animation to get the live-action treatment, and at least one star is coming back

NEW YORK (AP) — “Moana” will be the latest Walt Disney Co. animation to get the live-action treatment, and at least one star is coming back.

Disney chief executive Bob Iger announced a live-action “Moana” remake is in development Monday in a call with investors. The production is in the early stages — no director has been announced — but Dwayne Johnson is set to return as the demigod Maui.

“This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength,” said Johnson. “I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

Drawn from Polynesian myths and buoyed by songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Moana” was a massive hit for Disney in 2016, grossing $643.3 million worldwide. Auli‘i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original, is to be an executive producer on the live-action version.

In Other News
1
Jill Biden wants champions LSU — and Iowa — at White House
2
Veto stands: Transgender pronouns OK in North Dakota schools
3
DiCaprio testifies in money-laundering case of Fugees rapper
4
With no peace in sight, NATO countries eye more Ukraine help
5
What's happening with Twitter blue check marks?
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top