Disney-DeSantis war of words heats up at annual meeting

By taking on Disney, DeSantis attempted to further his reputation as a culture warrior willing to battle perceived political enemies and wield the power of state government to accomplish political goals, a strategy that is expected to continue ahead of his potential White House run.

But the DeSantis-appointed supervisors said last week at the second meeting of the revamped board that their predecessors had pulled a fast one on them by passing restrictive covenants that strip the new board of most of its powers.

DeSantis on Monday asked Florida's chief inspector general to launch an investigation into the actions of the previous board.

DeSantis said in a letter to chief inspector general that any legal or ethical violations should be referred to “the appropriate authorities.”

“Disney is again fighting to keep its special corporate benefits and dodge Florida law,” DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern said in an email. “We are not going to let that happen. As Governor DeSantis recently said, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet.’”

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP