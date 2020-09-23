Disney delays 'Black Widow,' Spielberg's 'West Side Story'

Ten of Disney's top films shuffled release dates Wednesday, uprooting several of the company's major fall releases. The Scarlett Johansson Marvel movie “Black Widow,” last set for Nov. 6, heads to May 7 of next year. Instead of opening next month, Kenneth Branagh's murder mystery “Death on the Nile" moves to Dec. 18. That was the date set for “West Side Story,” but Spielberg's musical will instead debut in December 2021.

Disney didn't entirely abandon the season. The Pixar release “Soul” remains on the calendar for late November. “The Empty Man," a horror release from the former 20th Century Fox, is moving up from December to Oct. 23.