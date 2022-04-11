Discovery of radioactive liquid pauses work at US nuke dump

The waste — remnants of decades of nuclear research and bomb making — typically consists of lab coats, gloves, tools and debris contaminated with plutonium and other radioactive elements.

Independent federal investigators last month raised concerns about whether cost overruns and missed construction deadlines will continue at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.

A multimillion-dollar project is underway at the underground facility to install a new ventilation system so that full operations can resume, following a radiation leak in 2014 that forced the repository’s closure for nearly three years and led to major policy overhauls.

The container that caused that release had been inappropriately packed at Los Alamos National Laboratory in northern New Mexico.

Operations had to be reduced after the waste plant reopened in 2017 because areas of the facility were contaminated and airflow needed for mining and disposal operations was limited.

It was unclear Monday whether operations had resumed in the area where shipments are processed or what plans were in place to ensure worker safety.

The repository was carved out of an ancient salt formation about a half-mile (0.8 kilometer) below the ground because officials say that the shifting salt will eventually entomb the radioactive waste.

Its current footprint includes eight sections, which the U.S. Energy Department estimates will be filled in 2025.

State regulators are weighing a permit change that some critics have said could lead to expanded repository operations. A decision is expected later this year.