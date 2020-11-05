Disabled hold rally in Belarus to demand president step down

As part of efforts to crank up the pressure on the opposition, authorities on Wednesday also detained several musicians who had played concerts in courtyards around the capital in a show of solidarity with protesters.

Protests in Belarus have reached peak numbers on Sundays, attracting crowds of 100,000 or more, but the most recent Sunday protest saw a turnout of only about 20,000 as police toughened its response, blocking streets and dispersing groups of demonstrators. Authorities also launched criminal proceedings against more than 230 participants in Sunday's protest.

“We want to see the country as it was before the election,” Lukashenko said at an award ceremony on Thursday. “And it shall remain like that for as long as I'm the president.”

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz welcomes Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, from left, before a meeting at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak