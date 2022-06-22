Director Haggis appears in Italy court amid assault probe

He has had legal problems in recent years stemming from sexual misconduct accusations by four women in the United States.

In Italy, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, is expected to rule Wednesday on whether Haggis should be freed from custody pending possible additional investigation.

The judge could also decide to order him kept jailed or under house arrest.

Haggis’ U.S.-based attorney, Priya Chaudhry, told The Associated Press on Sunday that although she could not discuss the evidence under Italian law, “I am confident that all allegations will be dismissed against Mr. Haggis. He is totally innocent, and willing to fully cooperate with the authorities so the truth comes out quickly.”

Combined Shape Caption Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis arrives at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta Combined Shape Caption Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis arrives at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta

Combined Shape Caption Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis arrives at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta Combined Shape Caption Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis arrives at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta

Combined Shape Caption Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, right, arrives with his lawyer Michele Laforgia at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta Combined Shape Caption Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, right, arrives with his lawyer Michele Laforgia at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta

Combined Shape Caption Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis arrives at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta Combined Shape Caption Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis arrives at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta

Combined Shape Caption Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis arrives at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta Combined Shape Caption Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis arrives at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta

Combined Shape Caption Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis arrives at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta Combined Shape Caption Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis arrives at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta