Diplomats: UN to condemn violence against Myanmar protesters

The British-drafted statement also “highlights that the current situation has the potential to exacerbate existing challenges in Rakhine state,” where a military crackdown in 2017 involving mass rape, murders and the torching of villages led more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, as well as in other regions.

The statement also encourages the pursuit of “constructive dialogue and reconciliation in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar.”

The statement which all council members agreed to on Wednesday is weaker than the initial draft circulated by the United Kingdom which would have condemned the military coup in Myanmar and threatened “possible measures under the U.N. Charter” -- U.N. language for sanctions -- “should the situation deteriorate further.”

Nonetheless, it will be the first presidential statement on Myanmar adopted since 2017 and reflects council unity in trying to reverse the coup.