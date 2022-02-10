Diplomats meet in Moscow and Berlin as Russian drills held

Moscow's military buildup includes the deployment of troops on the territory of Russian ally Belarus for sweeping joint drills, which entered their decisive phase Thursday. The Ukrainian capital is located just about 75 miles (47 miles) south of the border with Belarus, and the West feared that Russia could use Belarusian territory to invade Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014, when Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly was driven from office by protests, Moscow annexed Crimea and then backed a separatist insurgency in the east of the country. The fighting between Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces has killed over 14,000 people.

A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped end full-scale hostilities, but frequent skirmishes have continued along the tense line of contact and efforts to negotiate a political settlement have stalled. The Kremlin has accused Kyiv of sabotaging the peace agreement, and Ukrainian officials in recent weeks said that implementing it would hurt Ukraine.

Foreign policy advisers from Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine, who met in Paris on Jan. 26 without scoring any visible progress, are scheduled to have another round of talks in Berlin on Thursday to try to reach a common interpretation of the 2015 agreement and plan further steps.

The talks in Berlin come are part of renewed diplomatic efforts, which included French President Emmanuel Macron visiting Moscow for more than five hours of talks Monday with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv the next day.

Macron said Putin told him he wouldn't initiate an escalation, but also acknowledged that it will take time to find a diplomatic solution to the biggest security crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to follow suit with visits to Kyiv and Moscow on Feb. 14-15. He met Monday with Biden, who vowed that the Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline will be blocked in the event of an invasion. Such a move against the pipeline, which has been completed but isn't yet operating, would hurt Russia economically but also cause energy supply problems for Germany.

NATO also has stepped up the deployment of troops to bolster the alliance’s eastern flank.

The U.S. has begun to move the 2nd Cavalry Regiment’s stryker squadron from Vilseck, Germany, to Romania, which borders Ukraine. U.S. officials have said they would send about 1,000 NATO troops.

About 1,700 U.S. soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division are going to Poland and about half have now arrived, with more expected to flow in during the coming days, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said. Britain also has pledged to send 350 more troops to Poland and already has sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

Caption In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, combat crews of the S-400 air defense system drive to take up combat duty at the training ground in the Brest region during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills in Belarus. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, combat crews of the S-400 air defense system drive to take up combat duty at the training ground in the Brest region during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills in Belarus. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, two long-range Tu-22M3 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces prepare to takeoff for patrolling in the airspace of Belarus during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills in Belarus. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited