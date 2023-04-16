Diplomats gather in Japan at 'historic turning point'

“Starting with the summit, we have to make every effort to ensure security and safety ... (as) dignitaries from all over the world gather,” Kishida told reporters Sunday.

The three-day talks will also see the first real test of the Biden administration's assertion that there has been minimal damage from the disclosure of highly classified documents related to the war in Ukraine and U.S. views of its allies and partners.

Before traveling to Japan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday from Hanoi that he had heard no concerns from allies, but the revelations will loom over the G-7 meeting, the first major international diplomatic conference since the documents were discovered online and made public.

On the diplomatic front, the talks, which end Tuesday, will be dominated by worries over the Russian leader's threats to use tactical nuclear weapons as his forces struggle in Ukraine, China's increasing belligerence toward Taiwan, the self-governing island Beijing claims as its own, and North Korea's record-setting run of illicit weapons tests.

Some observers expect that Japan and other nations might use the G-7 to announce an increase in aid to Ukraine.

“As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been shaking the foundation of the international order, the international community is now at a historic turning point,” Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said ahead of the meeting. “I will lead discussions as chair of the meeting and show the G-7’s strong determination to absolutely reject attempts to change the status quo by force, and Russia’s threat of nuclear weapons or their use, while defending the rules-based international order.”

Though diplomats from Beijing won't be present in Japan, China's rapid military rise will also play a large part in discussions.

China recently sent planes and ships to conduct a simulated encirclement of Taiwan, and has seen in recent years a rapid jump in its nuclear warheads, a tougher line on its claim to the South China Sea and increased comments from its leader, Xi Jinping, painting a scenario of impending confrontation.

Japan, in response partly to China's rise, has made a major break from its self-defense-only post-World War II principles, as it works to acquire preemptive strike capabilities and cruise missiles to counter growing threats.

Diplomats will also be looking to find ways to restart diplomacy aimed at pressuring a hostile North Korea to return to disarmament negotiations. Since last year, North Korea has test-fired around 100 missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles that showed the potential of reaching the U.S. mainland and a variety of other shorter-range weapons that threaten South Korea and Japan.

AP writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo and diplomatic writer Matthew Lee in Hanoi contributed to this story.

