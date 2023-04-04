Dimon: Bank rules should change after Silicon Valley Bank

“This is not to absolve bank management – it’s just to make clear that this wasn’t the finest hour for many players,” he added.

Dimon acknowledged in his letter what was seen anecdotally throughout this crisis: depositors flocked to the nation's biggest banks which are seen as “too big to fail” which arguably gives them an implicit government backstop in times of panic. But Dimon said the country benefits from smaller banks and community banks because they serve more local populations that their bigger rivals.

“While it is true that this bank crisis ‘benefited’ larger banks due to the inflow of deposits they received from smaller institutions, the notion that this meltdown was good for them in any way is absurd,” he said.

Dimon's annual letter to shareholders is often a must-read for bankers, policymakers and the media as Dimon typically goes into great detail about the issues facing the industry as well as the U.S. and global economy.

Dimon was the the go-to banker for Washington during the 2008 financial crisis, buying Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual in government-brokered deals to stop further panic in the banking system. He reprised that role last month, as the White House turned to Dimon to find fellow banks to come to the rescue of First Republic Bank, which came dangerously close to failing after Silicon Valley and Signature Bank failed.