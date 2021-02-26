Dickinson impresses as No. 3 Michigan routs No. 9 Iowa 79-57

Michigan was coming off a 92-87 win over No. 4 Ohio State last weekend. This game was more tedious at the start, but the Wolverines never seemed to grow frustrated.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: There were some positives for the Hawkeyes in the first half. Their defense — thought to be a weakness — kept Michigan mostly under control in the first 20 minutes. Iowa has some health concerns, though. Jack Nunge was injured in the first half and walked off with some assistance. In the second half, Connor McCaffery went down with what appeared to be a left foot injury.

Michigan: Dickinson, a freshman, acquitted himself well against Garza. The Wolverines turned what looked like a matchup of heavyweights into a rout — and that's also what they've done in the Big Ten standings so far.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

At this point, Michigan might be able to lose a game without dropping. The No. 4, 5, 6 and 7 teams all have at least five losses. Iowa may drop out of the top 10 — but the Hawkeyes do have another chance this week to earn a marquee win.

UP NEXT

Iowa: The Hawkeyes face another top-five opponent when they play at Ohio State on Sunday.

Michigan: The Wolverines have only one day off before playing at Indiana on Saturday.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) goes up against Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers reacts after hitting a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio