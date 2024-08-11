Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte leaves game with apparent leg injury

Marte earlier hit his 30th home run of the season, a solo shot off the Phillies' Aaron Nola in the first inning. It's the second time he has reached that mark; his career high is 32, which he accomplished in 2019.

Marte, a National League MVP candidate, is batting .299 with an OPS of .933 this season. He was the NLCS MVP last season when the Diamondbacks defeated the Phillies in seven games.

