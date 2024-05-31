Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen leaves start vs. Mets after 6 pitches due to strained right hamstring

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen strained his right hamstring and left Thursday night's start against the New York Mets after six pitches.

The 28-year-old right-hander, who finished among the top five in NL Cy Young Award voting in each of the last two seasons, hopped when releasing a fastball to DJ Stewart, his second batter. Manager Torey Lovullo and an athletic trainer went to the mound, and Gallen limped as he walked to the dugout.