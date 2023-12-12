DeVito leads clutch drive to Bullock's winning kick as New York Giants top Green Bay Packers 24-22

DeVito rushed for 71 yards in the third straight win for the Giants (5-8). He threw an 8-yard TD pass to Isaiah Hodgins while leading four scoring drives, two of them capped by Barkley runs of 5 and 1 yards. The Giants defense forced three turnovers.

Reed scored on a 16-yard run and Anders Carlson kicked field goals of 36, 32 and 48 yards for the Packers (6-7), who had won three in a row. Green Bay dropped to 16-1 in December under LaFleur.

DeVito finished 17 of 21 for 158 yards. He had a 26-yard run that set up Barkley’s 1-yard TD in the third quarter, and Hodgins’ touchdown made it 21-13.

The Packers led 10-7 at halftime on Carlson’s 36-yarder with 13 seconds left. The drive was kept alive early by a 27-yard pass interference against Cor’Dale Flott.

Green Bay and New York scored touchdowns on consecutive series early in the game.

Wide receiver Reed scored on a 16-yard sweep late in the first quarter. It came one play after Love hit running back AJ Dillon on a 35-yard pass play.

Barkley's 5-yard scoring run came one play after the running back took a direct snap and handed off to Wan'Dale Robinson for a 32-yard run.

Barkley gave New York its first lead, going in from the 1 a play after DeVito woke up the crowd a 26-yard scamper.

UP NEXT

Packers: Return home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Giants: At New Orleans on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP