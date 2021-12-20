Devin Booker returns, NBA-leading Suns rout Hornets 137-106

The Suns never trailed, leading 37-15 after the first quarter and by 36 in the third. In the opening period, Ayton had nine points and nine rebounds and Mikal Bridges scored eight points. Phoenix shot 56% from the floor and was 6 of 10 from 3-point range.

Charlotte made just six shots in the quarter, shooting 21%. The Hornets converted just 1 of 11 3-point tries. Ball was scoreless on six shots in the quarter.

Phoenix, which has won 14 straight at home after losing its first two, scored a season-high 39 points in the third quarter. They had scored 37 in two previous games.

Miles Bridges had 26 points for Charlotte, and former Sun Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16. LaMelo Ball had nine points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, but was just 2 of 12 from the field and 1 of 6 from behind the arc. Ball was scoreless on six shots in the first quarter.

COVID CONCERNS

Hornets forard Cody Martin was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocol on Sunday, but there were no other players affected. Three games were postponed league-wide Sunday.

“Everybody’s trying to do their best,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “We want to coach and play but we’re all dealing with it. It’s affecting everybody. Every time you hit refresh there’s a new person in the protocol. It’s unfortunate but we’ve dealt with it also.”

The game was played with two game officials. Zach Zerba and Eric Dalen, originally scheduled, were held out of the game. Brent Barnaky, the other scheduled referee, was joined by NBA referee Bill Kennedy, who lives in the Phoenix area.

COACHING COHORTS

Williams and Charlotte’s James Borrego worked together as assistants with San Antonio, and Borrego was on Williams’ staff in New Orleans.

“I learned a lot from Monty," Borrego said. "He’s a great leader, a great man. I’m thrilled for him where he has his program.”

As for Williams, he thinks Borrego doesn’t get enough credit for Charlotte playing much better this season.

"You don’t hear him being talked about as much as he should be.” Williams said

NEXT

Hornets: At Utah on Monday night.

Suns: Art Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) reacts after being fouled by Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr., left, drives against Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives between Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, left, and center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) shoots between Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, left, and guard Devin Booker during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) shoots over Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)