Devers sets Red Sox record by homering in his 6th consecutive game

Boston Rex Sox star Rafael Devers set a team record when he homered for the sixth consecutive game on Monday night at Tampa Bay

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Rex Sox star Rafael Devers set a team record when he homered for the sixth consecutive game on Monday night at Tampa Bay.

Devers had shared the mark of five with Jimmie Foxx (1940), Ted Williams (1957), Dick Stuart (1963), George Scott (1977), Jose Canseco (1985) and Bobby Dalbec (2020). He is the first major leaguer to do it since the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout had a seven-game streak from Sept. 4-12, 2022.

The Chicago Cubs' Michael Busch had a five-game home-run streak earlier this season.

Tampa Bay starter Taj Bradley struck out eight of his first nine batters entering the fourth, Devers was only the Boston batter to put the ball in play over the stretch, hitting a comeback groundout that Bradley deflected to second baseman Brandon Lowe.

After Jarren Duran had a leadoff triple in the fourth and scored on Wilyer Abreu's double, Devers connected on a opposite-field homer to left.

The homer was Devers' 10th of the season and extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Americans in alleged Congo coup plot formed an unlikely band
2
Scarlett Johansson says a ChatGPT voice is 'eerily similar' to hers and...
3
Australia and New Zealand sending planes to evacuate nationals from New...
4
Australia and New Zealand sending planes to evacuate nationals from New...
5
Vikings seek new deal with Justin Jefferson; star WR absent so far from...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top