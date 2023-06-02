Devers breaks tie in 6-run 8th, Red Sox beat Reds 8-2 to avoid sweep

Kenley Jansen finished off Cincinnati with a scoreless ninth.

Looking to complete a three-game sweep, the Reds opened the scoring in the third on Kevin Newman's double. Boston tied it in the fourth when Justin Turner singled in Devers, who got a gift double when centerfielder Jose Barrero lost the ball in the lights.

Hernandez hit a solo home for the Red Sox in the seventh. The Reds tied it in the eighth on Matt McLain's single past the drawn-in infield.

Reds starter Hunter Greene allowed a run in six innings. He struck out eight.

ARMED & READY

Verdugo was credited with his fourth assist of the season in the fourth inning with the Reds seeking to add to a 1-0 lead. After fielding a fly ball off the bat of Stuart Fairchild, Verdugo came up firing from right field and delivered a one-hop throw to Wong, who blocked the plate to prevent Spencer Steer from scoring. Replay concurred with the call on the field, which was a 9-2 double play.

TRAINING ROOM

Reds: Manager David Bell said that LHP Nick Lodolo (leg) will remain in a walking boot for the next two weeks. Bell has been on the injured list since May 14.

Red Sox: INF Christian Arroyo (hamstring strain) continued his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, going hitless in five at-bats.

UP NEXT:

Reds: LHP Brandon Williamson (0-0, 5.02) starts at home against Milwaukee in the opener of a four-game series Friday night.

Red Sox: AL East-leading Tampa Bay comes to Fenway with RHP Garrett Whitlock (2-2, 5.14) getting the nod in the series opener. Boston and Tampa will play four games in three days with a scheduled doubleheader on tap for Saturday.

