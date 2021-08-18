Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California

Both fires grew by tens of thousands of acres from Monday afternoon through Tuesday, torching trees and burning up brush left tinder-dry by high temperatures, low humidity and drought. Afternoon gusts drove the flames.

Few homes were left standing in Grizzly Flats, where streets were littered with downed power lines and poles. Houses were reduced to smoldering ash and twisted metal with only chimneys rising above the ruins. A post office and elementary school were also destroyed.

Derek Shaves, who had evacuated late Monday, said he visited the town Tuesday and saw his home and most of the houses in his neighborhood had been destroyed.

“It’s a pile of ash,” he said. “Everybody on my block is a pile of ash and every block that I visited — but for five separate homes that were safe — was totally devastated.”

At the Dixie Fire, numerous resources were put into the Susanville area, a city of about 18,000 a few miles from the northeastern edge of the blaze. Residents were warned to be ready to evacuate and new evacuations were ordered Tuesday for the month-old blaze, which was only a third surrounded.

Late Tuesday, Pacific Gas & Electric said it has begun shutting off power to as many as 51,000 customers in 18 Northern California counties to prevent wildfires for the first time since last year's historically bad fire season.

The utility said the shutoffs were focused in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the North Coast, the North Valley and the North Bay mountains and could last into Wednesday afternoon.

The nation's largest utility announced the blackouts as a precaution to prevent gusts from damaging power lines and sparking blazes.

PG&E has notified utility regulators that the Dixie fire may have been caused by trees falling into its power lines. The Dixie Fire began near the town of Paradise, which was devastated by a 2018 wildfire ignited by PG&E equipment during strong winds. Eighty-five people died.

The Dixie Fire is the largest of nearly 100 major wildfires burning across a dozen Western states, including Alaska. The wildfires, in large part, have been fueled by high temperatures, strong winds and dry weather.

Climate change has made the U.S. West warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists.

___

John Antczak reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco and Amy Taxin in Orange County contributed to this report.

Caption Jennifer Whitmore sprays her home with water as the Caldor fire burns near White Hall, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Caption Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while stranded at a gas station near the Dixie Fire on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Doyle, Calif. Barnard was helping Goetchius and his family evacuate from Susanville when her car broke down. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption Susanville residents sit in the back of a pick-up truck while stranded outside the Dixie Fire zone on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Doyle, Calif. The car they were using to evacuate broke down on the way out. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption A man douses flames as the Dixie Fire burns south of Janesville in Lassen County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Critical fire weather throughout the region has spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption The moon rises over flames as the Dixie Fire burns in Lassen County, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Critical fire weather throughout the region has spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption The Dixie Fire burns across Highway 395 south of Janesville in Lassen County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Critical fire weather throughout the region has spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption Jason Tow speaks with a firefighter as the Dixie Fire burns near his home in Lassen County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Critical fire weather throughout the region has spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption A bulldozer creates a firebreak as the Dixie Fire burns south of Janesville in Lassen County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Critical fire weather throughout the region has spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption Jason Tow makes a phone call as the Dixie Fire burns near his home south of Janesville in Lassen County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Critical fire weather throughout the region has spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire shortly after it jumped Highway 395 south of Janesville in Lassen County, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Critical fire weather throughout the region threatens to spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption Flames from Dixie Fire rise above a truck in Lassen County, Calif., on early Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Critical fire weather throughout the region has spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption The Dixie Fire burns south of Janesville in Lassen County, Calif., on early Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Critical fire weather throughout the region has spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption Flames from the Dixie Fire leap over Highway 395 south of Janesville in Lassen County, Calif., on early Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Critical fire weather throughout the region has spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption A scorched property, destroyed by the Caldor Fire, sits in Grizzly Flats, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Caption The remnants of a foundation is all this left after a property was destroyed by the Caldor Fire in Grizzly Flats, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Caption California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks over Big Basin Redwoods State Park near Boulder Creek, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Caption U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan looks over Big Basin Redwoods State Park near Boulder Creek, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Caption U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan talks to reporters at Big Basin Redwoods State Park near Boulder Creek, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Caption California Gov. Gavin Newsom, second from left, and U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan, left, talks with fire officials at Big Basin Redwoods State Park near Boulder Creek, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Caption California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, speaks as U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan listens at Big Basin Redwoods State Park near Boulder Creek, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Caption California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, and California State Parks District Supt. Chris Spohrer, left, talk at Big Basin Redwoods State Park near Boulder Creek, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Caption California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, and U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan talk as they walk through Big Basin Redwoods State Park near Boulder Creek, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Caption A vehicle and property were destroyed by the Caldor Fire sit in Grizzly Flats, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Caption A driveway leads down to property destroyed by the Caldor Fire in Grizzly Flats, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Caption A chimney is left standing after a property was destroyed by the Caldor Fire in Grizzly Flats, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Caption A scorched vehicle, destroyed by the Caldor Fire, sits along Evergreen Drive in Grizzly Flats, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope