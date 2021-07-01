Devastated condo community looks to Biden visit for comfort

“We’ve had several challenges from weather, sorrow, pain. And I think that the president coming will bring some unity here for our community, support, like our governor, our mayor, all of us together," he said.

Psaki said the president and first lady also want to make sure that state and local officials have the resources and support they need under an emergency declaration approved by Biden for Miami-Dade. She emphasized Wednesday that the White House is being careful to coordinate with officials on the ground to ensure that Biden’s visit doesn’t do anything to “pull away” from the ongoing search and rescue effort.

State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said he hopes to emphasize to Biden that there is a need for mental health resources to treat rescue workers for post-traumatic stress disorder.

“These guys are so blindly focused on the mission of saving lives, and unfortunately they see things they can’t unsee,” Patronis said.

“We want to make sure that when they ultimately do go home, that we’re giving them the strength … to be able to get back to work without fear of nightmares and challenges.”

Since the tragedy, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, a Democrat, have projected a united and cooperative front as they respond to the crisis.

Previously, they had sometimes sparred over how best to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, with clashes over wearing masks and other measures to control the pandemic. But no signs of partisanship have been evident in Surfside.

DeSantis has spoken appreciatively of the aid coming from Washington, even commending the Biden administration for “stepping up to the plate.”

“We really appreciate having the support of the president,” DeSantis said at a Friday news conference in Surfside -- although hours before, he had blasted President Joe Biden’s border policies during an earlier press conference in the state’s Panhandle.

DeSantis, who is up for reelection next year, is said to be exploring a run for the presidency in 2024.

Among the remains found Wednesday were those of a mother and her two daughters, ages 4 and 10, a loss that Cava called “too great to bear.”

Miami-Dade police identified the children as 10-year-old Lucia Guara and 4-year-old Emma Guara, and their mother as 42-year-old Anaely Rodriguez. The remains of their father, Marcus Guara, 52, were pulled from the rubble Saturday and identified Monday.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. A 2018 engineering report found that the building's ground-floor pool deck was resting on a concrete slab that had “major structural damage” and needed extensive repairs. The report also found “abundant cracking" of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

Just two months before the building came down, the president of its board wrote a letter to residents saying that structural problems identified in the 2018 inspection had “gotten significantly worse” and that major repairs would cost at least $15.5 million. With bids for the work still pending, the building suddenly collapsed last Thursday.

___

Associated Press writer Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami and Bobby Caina Calvan in Tallahassee contributed to this report.

A man prays during a session of evening prayers, known as vespers, dedicated to people impacted by the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Church officials said between 18 and 22 of their parishioners were among the scores of people who have been missing since last Thursday's collapse of the oceanfront condominium in adjacent Surfside. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Photographs of victims hang on a memorial wall along a fence near the site at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24. (David Santigo/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: David Santiago Credit: David Santiago

Rescue workers continue to search for survivors in the collapsed building of the Champlain Towers South, Wednesday June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Crews searching for survivors in the ruins of a collapsed Florida condo tower have built a ramp that should allow the use of heavier equipment, potentially accelerating the removal of concrete that “could lead to incredibly good news events,” the state fire marshal said Wednesday. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Emily Michot Credit: Emily Michot

People attending a session of evening prayers, known as vespers, dedicated to people impacted by the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building, pray during Mass following the service at St. Joseph Church, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Church officials said between 18 and 22 of their parishioners were among the scores of people who have been missing since last Thursday's collapse of the oceanfront condominium in adjacent Surfside. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing almost a week after it partially collapsed, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

A dog working with search and rescue personnel barks to alert them after sniffing a spot atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing almost a week after it partially collapsed, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Members of the Coral Gables Fire Department pay their respects at a makeshift memorial to the people killed and the scores who remain missing, nearly a week after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building, the remaining section of which is seen center left, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing almost a week after it partially collapsed, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing almost a week after it partially collapsed, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: David Santiago Credit: David Santiago

A rescuer finds a pillow as search and rescue teams look for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla., seven days after the building collapsed. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Pedro Portal Credit: Pedro Portal

Search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing almost a week after it partially collapsed, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Search and rescue teams look for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla., seven days after the building collapsed. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Pedro Portal Credit: Pedro Portal

Search and rescue teams look for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla., seven days after the building collapsed. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Pedro Portal Credit: Pedro Portal

Rescue workers continue to search for survivors in the collapsed building of the Champlain Towers South, Wednesday June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Crews searching for survivors in the ruins of the collapsed Florida condo tower have built a ramp that should allow the use of heavier equipment, potentially accelerating the removal of concrete that “could lead to incredibly good news events,” the state fire marshal said Wednesday. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Emily Michot Credit: Emily Michot

A sand sculpture seen near the site of the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla., seven days after the building collapsed. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Pedro Portal Credit: Pedro Portal

Members of a search and rescue team come off the site of the building's collapse after their shift in Surfside, Fla., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Crews searching for survivors in the ruins of a collapsed Florida condo tower have built a ramp that should allow the use of heavier equipment, potentially accelerating the removal of concrete that “could lead to incredibly good news events,” the state fire marshal said Wednesday. (Jose A Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Jose A Iglesias Credit: Jose A Iglesias

Search and rescue teams look for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla., seven days after the building collapsed. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Pedro Portal Credit: Pedro Portal