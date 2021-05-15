Deutsche Welle journalist sentenced in Belarus to 20 days

DW said in a statement that Alexander Burakov was sentenced Saturday for taking part in an “unauthorized event.” It said Burakov was arrested on Wednesday while waiting with other journalists for access to the trial of six people charged with mass unrest.

Belarus has launched widespread detentions and trials in connection with the wave of protests that arose last year against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who took office for a sixth term after an August election that opposition figures said was rigged.