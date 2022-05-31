journal-news logo
X

Deutsche Bank, subsidiary raided over 'greenwashing' claims

FILE — File Photo shows the moon shining next to the headquarters of the Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct.4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

caption arrowCaption
FILE — File Photo shows the moon shining next to the headquarters of the Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct.4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
Authorities in Germany raided the offices of Deutsche Bank and its subsidiary DWS on Tuesday following claims that it was exaggerating the sustainable credentials of some of the products it sold

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany raided the offices of Deutsche Bank and its subsidiary DWS on Tuesday following claims that it was exaggerating the sustainable credentials of some of the products it sold.

German news agency dpa quoted Frankfurt prosecutors saying the probe focused on allegations of investment fraud, but no specific suspects had been identified yet.

A former manager in charge of sustainability at DWS has claimed that the asset management firm exaggerated the environmental and climate credentials of certain funds — referred to as “greenwashing.”

DWS said in a statement that it is cooperating with “all relevant regulatory authorities” on the issue, dpa reported.

In Other News
1
Hungary's Orban wins exemption in EU Russian oil embargo
2
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
3
German police mount raids in COVID-19 aid fraud probe
4
Sievierodonetsk mayor says Russian forces seize half of city
5
Lebanon's new parliament narrowly elects longtime speaker
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top