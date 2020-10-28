Deutsche Bank sees profit of $363 million as costs fall

The profit compared to a loss of 832 million euros in the same quarter a year ago. Third-quarter results were boosted by lower losses from the capital release unit aimed at exiting businesses and investments the bank no long considers part of its long-term strategy. Revenues at the investment bank unit rose 43% to 2.4 billion. Money that had to be set aside to cover loans that aren't being repaid increased 56% to 273 million euros in the quarter from the year-ago quarter, but fell from 761 million euros in the previous quarter.

The bank said it was on target to reach all of its financial and strategic goals included in its restructuring, aimed at exiting a period of low profitability and regulatory and legal issues that cost the bank billions.