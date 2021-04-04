Detroit's Baddoo homers on first pitch of first MLB at-bat

He didn't seem fazed by the pressure of appearing in a regular-season game for the first time.

“What a cool moment for him and his family," manager A.J. Hinch said. "First pitch he sees in the big leagues, he goes oppo. Crowd really responded and did a nice job of welcoming him to Detroit.”

Baddoo gave the bat a little flip, and his excitement was obvious as he rounded the bases. He said after the game he didn't remember what exactly was going through his mind.

“I couldn’t tell you," he said. "I was just so happy that I was able to put a good swing on the ball and hit a home run.”

There was some speculation that his bat flip may have rubbed the Indians the wrong way. When Cleveland's Jordan Luplow homered later in the game, he pointed toward the outfield, but he said that was directed at some fans, not Baddoo.

“There were some guys chirping me with, like, Oakland Athletics gear," Luplow said. "They were chirping me. I’m an Oakland fan. I grew up going to the games, but I was talking to them and they were chirping me, so I gave them a little point after.”

Cleveland ultimately won the game 9-3.

