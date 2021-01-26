Detroit to dismiss some tickets issued during Floyd protests

“Although certain cases from these two dates will be pursued, the city believes it is best to dismiss the vast majority of citations,” Garcia said.

Protests erupted in cities across the country after Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after a white officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed. In addition to those in Detroit, charges that stemmed from demonstrations in some other U.S. cities also have been dismissed.

The Denver City Attorney's Office dismissed 320 cases involving people who were arrested for violating a curfew. And the Harris County District Attorney's office in June dismissed charges against about 600 people tied to protests in Houston, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is scheduled to stand trial in March for second-degree murder in Floyd's death. Three other former officers are scheduled to be tried in the summer on aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter charges.

__

Williams reported from West Bloomfield, Michigan.