Detroit Mercy's Davis sets NCAA career 3-point record

Davis shot 11 for 18 from long distance and was 15 for 26 overall. His 11 3-pointers increased his career total to 513, eclipsing the previous record of 509 by Fletcher Magee of Wofford from 2014-19. Davis entered the game chasing Magee and Oakland's Travis Bader (504 3s from 2010-14).

Davis, a 6-foot-1, fifth-year guard, had his fifth career game of 40 points, tied for 13th in school history.