Detroit mayor turned down J&J vaccine in favor of others

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, said earlier in the week that people who are offered the J&J vaccine should "take it because declining ... could be the difference between life and death.” In a statement Friday, she cautioned against comparing the three vaccines — as the mayor did — because of differences in when and where each company conducted its studies, with the Pfizer and Moderna research finished before concerning variants began spreading.

In the U.S., the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots were 95% protective against symptomatic COVID-19. J&J’s one-dose effectiveness of 85% against severe COVID-19 dropped to 66% when moderate cases were rolled in. The Food and Drug Administration has reported that, just like its predecessors, the J&J shot offers strong protection against the worst outcomes, hospitalization and death.