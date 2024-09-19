Breaking: Maple Avenue rail crossing in Hamilton to be improved next year

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is selling his house to seek more privacy

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
40 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Lions coach Dan Campbell is selling his suburban Detroit home to get more privacy.

"There's plenty of space, it's on two acres, the home is beautiful," Campbell told Crain's Detroit Business. "It's just that people figured out where we lived when we lost."

He didn't elaborate.

Campbell and wife Holly listed the 7,800-square-foot house in Bloomfield Hills for $4.5 million this week. A deal was pending within 24 hours, Crain's reported.

Campbell was hired by the Lions in 2021. After a 3-13-1 record that season, the team has become one of the best in the NFL, reaching the NFC championship game last January.

Campbell's home was built in 2013 for Igor Larionov, a Hockey Hall of Fame member who played for the Detroit Red Wings.

The likely buyers are “huge” Lions fans, said Ashley Crain, who is representing Campbell and the buyers in the sale.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

