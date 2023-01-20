Detroit judge dismisses lawsuit over control of van Gogh art

The museum hasn't publicly disclosed how it obtained the painting for the show, saying only that it came from Brazil. Steeh, however, said the museum is "blameless."

The painting was not listed as stolen by the FBI or the international Art Loss Register, the museum said.

The judge noted that federal law protects the temporary sharing of international art or works of cultural significance, a defense raised by the museum.

“Requiring an institution to ultimately bear the burden of proof in court that a foreign lender had a legal right to loan an object before it can assert that the object is immune from seizure would be circuitous, would not further the (law's) stated purpose and would likely result in a chilling effect on cultural exchanges,” Steeh said.

An email seeking comment was sent to lawyers for Brokerarte Capital and Soter.

