Detectives suspended amid probes of 2 Black women's deaths

Both cases remain under investigation and have been assigned to other officers, he said.

The family of Smith-Fields has complained that authorities were not giving the investigation enough attention because she was African American.

Smith-Fields, a college student, was found dead after a man she had met recently online called police Dec. 12 to say he awoke to find her unresponsive. The medical examiner's office said Smith-Fields died from the combined effects of alcohol, fentanyl and antihistamines.

Smith-Field’s family said police never notified them of her death, which they learned about more than a day later through a note left on her apartment door by her landlord. A detective eventually asked them to stop calling, they said.

The family of Rawls, who was also found dead Dec. 12 in her Bridgeport apartment after a man she was with called police to say he had awoken to find her unresponsive, told News 12 Connecticut they were never notified of the woman's death and were told nobody could help them when they went to the police department seeking answers about the case.

A spokesperson for the Bridgeport Police Department said Monday that there were no physical signs of trauma or foul play that played a role in Rawls' “untimely passing" and that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will ultimately determine her cause of death. The medical examiner's office said the case is “pending further studies."

Darnell Crosland, an attorney for Smith-Fields' family, said on Twitter that Ganim's statement was a step in the right direction.

“The city is liable for the behavior of its police department and its officers. I am pleased that the mayor has accepted that liability publicly and has apologized to this family for the suffering they have endured,” he wrote.

Ganim said the two officers will be placed on administrative leave until the internal investigation has been completed. A message was left seeking comment with a representative of the Bridgeport Police Union.

Caption Family and friends of Lauren Smith-Fields gathered for a protest march in her memory in Bridgeport, Conn. Jan. 23, 2022. Smith-Fields was found dead in her Bridgeport apartment in December and her family and friends marched in her memory on Sunday, which would have been her 24th birthday. The death of the Black women has her family and the community asking questions about policing, race and victims rights. (Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP) Credit: Ned Gerard

Caption Shantell Fields, Lauren Smith-Fields' mother, speaks during a protest rally in front of the Morton Government Center, in Bridgeport, Conn. Jan. 23, 2022. Smith-Fields was found dead in her Bridgeport apartment in December and her family and friends marched in her memory on Sunday, which would have been her 24th birthday. Fields is seen here with Lauren's father, Everett Smith. The death of the Black women has her family and the community asking questions about policing, race and victims rights. (Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP) Credit: Ned Gerard