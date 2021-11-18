Detective: 'Tiger King' star won't talk about missing spouse

Besides Baskin, a former handyman at the sanctuary, Kenny Farr, also “didn't interview with us," the detective said.

It's unusual for a spouse or relative to refuse to cooperate when a family member goes missing, and Baskin is a person of interest, though others are too, Garcia said.

Baskin recently sued Netflix and a production company to try to prevent the use of interviews and footage involving her in the "Tiger King" sequel, which was released Wednesday. Netflix countered that Baskin and her husband agreed in writing that the material could be used in the future and that she is trying to block the company's First Amendment right to free speech.

Garcia said he is confident Lewis' disappearance will be solved.

“If you ask a homicide detective if he can solve a case, and he says no, you should take away his badge," he said.